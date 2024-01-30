True Detective: Night Country episode 4 run time: What it means

This weekend HBO is going to bring you True Detective: Night Country episode 4. So what is there we can say about it?

Well, first and foremost here, why not have a talk here about run time? We know that the past two installments of the show have barely gone over an hour, but is something different coming moving forward? Let’s just say, for now, to expect that.

Per the official network schedule, it looks as though the fourth installment is going to run for a good 65 minutes. It may be a minute or two shorter than that once you factor in credits, but there is a lot of different stuff that is going to be crammed in here. We certainly know that there are answers that could be coming in terms of where Annie died in the ice caves — are we going to see Danvers or Navarro actually track it down perfectly?

Well, if you haven’t seen the episode 4 synopsis as of yet, you can see that below in its totality:

When Julia’s mental health struggles resurface, Navarro brings her to a local facility, promising that this time will be better. Later, Danvers and Navarro confirm the location of Annie’s murder – and Danvers levies a harsh punishment on Leah following her act of protest.

We do think that Danvers needs to find a way to break up the more rigid parts of her personality and actually let something else in — even if that’s not an altogether easy thing to do a lot of the time. Leah just wants to identify with a part of her heritage and stands up for what she believes in. Is that so hard a concept to identify with?

