True Detective: Night Country episode 3 ratings surge again

In what is becoming a recurring theme for the folks over at HBO, there is good news to report when it comes to True Detective: Night Country episode 3 ratings.

So, what do we have to discuss here when it comes to numbers? Let’s just put it in simple terms. According to TVLine, the episode generated 2.7 million multiplatform viewers on Sunday, making it the most-watched episode of the season so far. Every single episode so far this season has seen increased viewership, which is evidence of positive word of mouth for the most part.

We know that there is this narrative out there that the ratings for the show are somehow falling, but we hope that this debunks a good bit of that. The first few seasons of the show aired in a different time (especially the first two), so it’s hard to really compare what we saw then to also what we are seeing now.

What is the most important right now is that HBO seems to be thrilled with what they are getting from Night Country, which is the closest thing they’ve had to a sure-fire hit in more than half a year. This is something that they can build on over the course of the coming weeks, especially once you think a little bit about House of the Dragon coming later this summer.

We do think, for the record, that the positive ratings for season 4 do open the door to a certain extent for a season 5. With that being said, though, we don’t think there is going to be much of a rush to announce anything. The show is going to move at its own pace and unless there is a good story, it’s hard to imagine it getting a green light.

