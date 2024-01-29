True Detective: Night Country episode 4: About the mines…

When True Detective: Night Country episode 4 officially arrives on HBO next week, it feels quite a lot is going on from what we know. There is a continued search for Clark, plus now also the ice cave where Annie K. seemingly recorded that message.

Beyond all of this, though, there are also a lot of questions to wonder regarding the mines. To be a little more specific here, we’re talking about whether they are a part of the Tsalal case or not.

Is it possible that the mines are owned by the Tuttle United company in some way? Or, at the very least, does it represent the same sort of interference with the natural world that the research center did? There is a reason that there are heavy protests against the mines, as they are stripping a certain element of the world for the sake of turning a profit. There is also a chance that they could be harboring secrets. We still think that it is possible that Clark could even by hiding somewhere in there with the help of someone.

Even if the mines are not connected to the deaths of all these researchers, we do still think that there’s a good chance that they will play a pretty important in whatever is coming up. There are so many protests and fights against them at this point, and we certainly do think we are going to see tensions boil over further. Also, we’re not sure that the local Ennis police is going to be able to handle it. We’re not exactly talking about a robust force here out in the middle of nowhere.

What do you think we are going to see regarding the mines on True Detective: Night Country episode 4?

How big of a role do you think the mines are going to play? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for some other updates.

