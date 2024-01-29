True Detective: Night Country episode 4 promo: The ice caves…

We don’t think it will come as a shock that True Detective: Night Country episode 4 is going to be absolutely nuts. Doesn’t it need to be, all things considered? There are so many questions at this point that need to be answered!

Yet, at the forefront of many of them, at least based on the promo we’ve seen for episode 4, is the ice caves. This seems to be where Annie K. recorded that message, but is someone going to be able to figure out where it is?

Remember some of what Annie said in that message: It seemed as though she found something, and learning what that is could prove critical. It is important enough that whoever killed her opted to move the body after the fact, largely to keep anyone from sniffing this out and learning the truth. It certainly suggests further that there’s a lot going on beyond just the Lsalal Research Station.

Oh, and we should also note that the spiral is everywhere within this promo, and that is pretty darn important.

As for Clark…

It is, of course, still noteworthy that nobody has found him yet. Also, it doesn’t seem as though anyone really knows where to look. Sure, the trailer has been visited, but there has to be something else here … right? We’ll have to wait and see, but this is one of the other super-critical parts of the story right now.

Sure, Night Country has been nothing short of outstanding so far, but it only has three episodes left. It has to find a way to pay off all these stories and we know doing so will not prove easy. There has to be closure to the mystery, sure, but also payoff for some of the characters.

