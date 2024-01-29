Death and Other Details season 1 episode 4: How Jules met Sunil

We know that we have a lot of questions entering Death and Other Details season 1 episode 4 on Hulu tonight, with many revolving around Jules. After all, who is he really? There is certainly more to him than meets the eye, and we can say that with confidence.

For the time being, let’s just go ahead and say the following: We do tend to think that moving into the next installment of the show, there is a ton to be excited about — and beyond just that, also a lot of further questions to consider.

If you head over to Collider now, you can see a sneak preview from the next episode of the show that gives you a reasonably good sense of just how Jules and Sunil first met in London. It turns out that the boat owner was about to be mugged on the street, only for Jules to come in for the rescue. Sunil mentions that his head of security recently up and quit after getting him a drink at a local pub, and it feels like one thing leads to another here.

Is it possible that all of this was orchestrated, given that Jules is clearly working for some sort of covert organization? At the moment, it absolutely feels that way! This is a guy who holds multiple passports in secret and likely needed to get aboard for some reason. As Rufus narrates at the end of the scene, there are a lot of people who think they are excellent at sniffing out BS … but that does not mean that they actually are. In a lot of instances, reality is so much more complicated.

