Death and Other Details season 1 episode 4: A poison clue?

As you eagerly await the arrival of Death and Other Details season 1 episode 4 on Hulu late Monday night, how about another clue? Well, this one appears to be tied to the popular internet game Wordle, and it could have a thing or two to do with one of the cases at the center of the story.

So what are we looking at here? Well, let’s just say that things may be getting rather poisonous within the world of the show…

If you head over to the show’s extremely-clever Instagram page, you can see some of what we’re talking about here. If you look at the show’s little puzzle, it clearly spells out the word “toxin.” What will that mean for the story coming up? Based on some of the clues that we’ve seen on the show so far, it feels fair to assume that this word comes up in a specific fashion in episode 4. It could have to do with some of the individual steps leading up to the murder of Keith / Danny … or some other plot that is happening aboard the ship. As of right now, we don’t think you can rule out much!

In the end, we tend to believe that one question is going to really drive the bulk of this particular episode: What’s going on with Jules? We’ve known since episode 2 that he is not what he says he is, so why not start to peel back the layers a little bit more? This could at least get us closer to exposing if he is really involved in the murder or not. (Personally, we wouldn’t be shocked if he is a red herring, being that we are so early in the show and there’s room to explore a lot of other suspects as we move forward.)

What do you most want to see moving into Death and Other Details season 1 episode 4?

