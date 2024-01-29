FBI season 6: New trailer with International, Most Wanted

If you are excited to see FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International back on the air soon, you are in luck! New installments for all three of these shows are going to be happening starting on February 13, and we imagine that they will be packed full of content.

If you want to get a better sense of all of that, why not view the latest trailer? If you head over to TVLine, you can see an extended look now at some of the action and drama that is slated to be coming up across the board here. This season is looking more and more like it will be stuffed full of action, but we should tell you from the jump here that the premiere is not going to be some sort of crossover event. The three shows are going to be doing their own thing, but there are still some links here and there.

What’s the biggest one? Just think in terms of the relationship between Scola and Nina Chase, who is moving over now to Most Wanted. This will enable the shows to speak to each other in a couple of ways, and creative further incentives to check out both of them. Whether or not something larger than that happens here, of course, remains to be seen.

We do recognize that due to the long wait for the shows to premiere, we are not going to see anywhere near the same number of episodes that we have in the past. Nonetheless, we do tend to think that all three of the series are going to be doing their best to make a lot out of a little.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

