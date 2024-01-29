Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Season 3, January 29?

Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? We know that the series is going to be back on the air soon, but is it arriving shortly?

There are so many different things that are well-worth thinking about when it comes to the premiere, as it will contain a time jump an feature a big story for both Jane Tennant and Sam Hanna. However, you aren’t going to have a chance to see it tonight. The show is going to stay off the air until Monday, February 12 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. Are we confident that it will prove worthy of the wait? We tend to think so, especially when you imagine all of the action that the network has promised in some of the previews already.

If you still do want to get some more information all about what’s coming, we suggest you check out the premiere synopsis below:

“Run and Gun” – After passing her medical and psych evaluations, Tennant is surprised to see Sam Hanna conducting her final interview to clear her return to work. Also, when the team discovers a breach in the U.S. Marshal’s database, Sam joins Tennant in Las Vegas to locate the hacker, on part one of the season three premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Feb. 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Following the premiere, it’s at least our hope that we are going to get three or four episodes before the show does go on a little bit of a hiatus. We are anticipating that this is going to be happening at some point still; if we were going to be getting all the episodes at once, we probably would’ve been stuck waiting until March to see the show back.

