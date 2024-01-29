Fire Country season 2 trailer: Is Bode’s life in grave danger?

The Fire Country season 2 premiere is now less than three weeks away on CBS, and there is a lot to be excited and/or worried about.

So, what’s at the center of the story ahead here? That’s rather simple: Whether or not Bode is any closer to getting out of prison that he was at the end of the season 1 finale. If you recall, he took the fall for a crime he didn’t even commit, and all for the sole purpose of ensuring that Freddy could get out. We learn in the latest trailer (watch here) that Manny and others have been working to try and get him out, but we don’t get a clear sense that Max Thieriot’s character is either excited for helpful when it comes to cooperating.

Also in this trailer, you get the sense that one person has seemingly given up on Bode altogether in Gabriela, who doesn’t even want to hear about him anymore. What’s going on here? We tend to think she still cares about him, but has probably felt heartbroken time and time again over the past few months (remember there’s a big time jump here). At a certain point, you have to be able to move on and while frustrating to watch, we understand where she is coming from. We do still have hope here, at least at some point down the road.

The one final (and really important) moment from the trailer worth discussing is that it seems, at least from what Vince and others are saying, that Bode’s life could be in danger. We know that there can be a lot of violence behind bars, so this is something to be concerned about even if we don’t have any of the finer details right now.

