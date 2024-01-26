Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Season 2, January 26

Is Fire Country season 2 new tonight on CBS? We know that the wait for new episodes has been incredibly long … but are we close to being at the end of it now? Absolutely we want it, but that doesn’t mean that it’s actually going to happen at all.

Without further ado here, let’s just go ahead and share some of the bad news — there isn’t anything on the air yet. However, we are definitely getting closer and closer to the show being back! After all, the premiere is currently scheduled for Friday, February 16 and it’s going to be kicking off with a lot of drama straight away! We don’t think that it is some jaw-dropping surprise that there’s a big fire at the center of the story, but how is Bode doing behind bars? Is there any hope for a better future for him? These are the sort of things that right now, we are left to think about.

For now, we suggest that you check out the full Fire Country season 2 premiere synopsis below:

“Something’s Coming” – Bode is back in prison where he receives some shocking news. Meanwhile, the station 42 crew responds to a massive earthquake that rocks Edgewater to its core, on the second season premiere of FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Feb. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Given that this is going to be a shorter season than what we had the first go-around, don’t be shocked if there are a few different twists and turns that no one expects throughout here. They have to grab you right away! We’re still hoping that we’re going to be seeing more of Bode outside of an orange jumpsuit, but there is no guarantee that it will happen right away…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fire Country now, including some other updates on the proposed spin-off

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 2 over on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







