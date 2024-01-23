Fire Country season 2: Morena Baccarin to star in possible spin-off

We’ve heard for months now that CBS was chasing a spin-off to the super-popular Fire Country and now, the plans are starting to become more clear.

According to a report from Deadline, Firefly and Gotham alum Morena Baccarin is currently set to appear as a Sheriff’s deputy in an upcoming season 2 episode, which could end up serving as a backdoor pilot to a possible spin-off later on down the road. Her character’s name is Mickey, and she has been working in the job for a good 15 years and is very-much protective of the community that she has within Edgewater. She knows just about everyone and is really accomplished at what it is that she does.

The aforementioned site notes that Baccarin (who has also appeared in the Deadpool movies) has been the top choice for the part for a good while, and has been in negotiations since prior to the start of the holidays. We do tend to think that so long as the backdoor pilot is reasonably successful, there is a reasonably chance that a spin-off will see the light of day. After all, remember that the first season of Fire Country proved to be an incredible success and by virtue of that, it is hard to envision the new show going anywhere within the relatively near future.

For those who have not heard, the season 2 premiere of Fire Country is currently slated to premiere on CBS when we get around to Friday, February 16. Our sentiment, at least for right now, is that we’re going to have a chance to see the Sheriff spin-off get a proper introduction a little later in the spring. Odds are, the producers are going to want to tackle first everything that happened at the end of season 1, including Bode’s shocking sacrifice.

