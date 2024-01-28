AGT: Fantasy League semifinals lineup: Kodi Lee, Kristy Sellars

The AGT: Fantasy League semifinals are going to be coming to ABC on Monday night — want to know who all is performing?

There are still twenty acts who are still competing for spots in the finals, so here is how things are going to work. Two Golden Buzzers will be handed out during the episode and after that, the audience will also get to pick an act. This means that three acts from this episode and three from next week’s will join the four Golden Buzzer recipients from the auditions in the finale! The judges may have a little too much power for our liking, but does it matter when the audience voting is so ambiguous?

Well, there will be time to discuss that further. For now, just look at who is set to perform.

Loren Allred – We already know she is singing “Over the Rainbow.” and we tend to think she’s got a great chance of making it to the finale.

Vardanyan Brothers – A great strength act, but there is already one in the finales. Could there really be another?

Pack Drumline – If they perform anywhere similar to their first go-around, they have a great chance — it was one of the most innovative drumline sets we’ve ever seen!

Enkh-Erdene – Is he a good singer? Yes, but we also think a lot of it comes via the element of surprise. It will take a next-level vocal for him to advance at this point.

Aidan Bryant – A former All-Stars winner and absolutely a serious threat — even if he has to do something a little bit different here.

Kodi Lee – Another champion and someone who this franchise really loves. We do think there’s a world where he and Loren both advance, but song choice is key.

Anna Deguzman – She’s one of the better magicians left, but unfortunately, also in the midst of an incredibly packed field.

Kristy Sellars – This could really be an aerialist-off in this episode between her and Aidan, so get prepared!

GhettoKids – Great on them for getting this far, but we’re not sure that we see the momentum bringing the group to the finals.

Preacher Lawson – Finally, one of the most well-known comics in the history of the franchise. Not onyl is he hilarious, but it would actually be nice to see someone in this field win.

