The Bachelor spoilers: Joey Graziadei looks to fantasy suites

Tomorrow night on ABC is going to bring you The Bachelor episode 2 but, for the sake of this article, let’s look far ahead! After all, fantasy suites are around the corner! This is a huge part of the season, and it’s also a time where a lot of the audience tends to turn against the leads.

We don’t think we have to tell you this, but this is a pretty difficult spot in the show to navigate. There is a lot of pressure around the fantasy suites and ideally, you know who you want to pick at this point. That makes things a little bit easier when it comes to what you do or not do here.

However, what if you don’t know? What happens then? People know what you sign up for with this show, but it’s a little different when you are in the actual situation.

Speaking to E! News, Joey Graziadei at least does his part to explain the approach that he has entering this part of the show:

“I was kind of warned about that, I’ve heard it in the past … I think from being in the role, now the big thing is I can’t fault anyone. That is a very tough position to be in … And for me I just tried my best to, again, be aware that I was going to hopefully be watching this back with my forever person.

“So I just tried to make decisions that I could explain, and things that I felt like would stay in tune with who I am as a person. I can’t really say more than that, but for me it was really important to do things that I felt was the best I could do with the position I was in.”

It remains to be seen who Joey ends up with. We do think a lot of Bachelor Nation is rooting for Daisy right now, but we’re only an episode in. There is a lot of time for stuff to change.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

