The Bachelor episode 2 spoilers: Daisy, Joey’s one-on-one date

As we prepare to see The Bachelor episode 2 onABC this Monday night, we know there’s a lot of big stuff ahead for Joey Graziadei! After all, he has his first one-on-one date of the season, and it appears as though it is going to none other than Daisy.

Is there a good chance already that she could be Joey’s frontrunner for most of the season? Let’s just say this — based on what we’ve seen so far, we wouldn’t be surprised. After all, consider the fact that she seems to have a natural connection with him and the romantic chemistry is there — even if there are still a few things the two don’t know about each other.

If you head over to Entertainment Weekly, you can see a new preview for what lies ahead with Daisy and Joey spending some time at what appears to be a musical festival. This is certainly a weird choice by production, given that so much of her story this season has been about her hearing loss and her cochlear implant. She has yet to tell Joey about this, as she is clearly waiting for the timing to be right on it. There is a chance that happens over the course of this date, but that is really something up to her. We do think that Joey will be happy to hear more about it, as he absolutely wants to get to know all of these women better.

We don’t think it will be a surprise at all if Daisy gets the rose at the end of this date — most people who have the first one-on-one of the season do. Our question is more how things are going to develop for the two as things progress in the weeks ahead. Will the pressure of the season get to them at all?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Bachelor now, including what else is ahead

What are you most excited to moving into The Bachelor episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







