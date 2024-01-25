The Bachelor episode 2 spoilers: Joey Graziadei & Michael Bolton

As you prepare to check out The Bachelor episode 2 on ABC next week, Joey Graziadei is going to be meeting some surprise guests. A couple of them will be extremely familiar faces, and then you are also adding to the mix none other than Michael Bolton.

Is this a totally random appearance? Sure, in some ways. However, at the same time, he’s been known to perform some romantic ballads. In that sense, doesn’t he fit the mold of this show?

Below, you can see the official The Bachelor episode 2 synopsis with more information on what lies ahead:

With the women moved into the mansion, Joey’s first group date gives several ladies the chance to experience their own wedding reception. The stakes are higher than ever as the “brides” compete for an intimate first dance with Joey, set to smooth vocals of Michael Bolton. Next, Joey and one lucky lady fly off to the Beach Life Music Festival for the first one-on-one date of the season, featuring a performance by Bahamas! Later, with the help of Bachelor Nation alumni Demi Burnett and Jubilee Sharpe, Joey determines which women have the courage and endurance to be his long-term partner in a paintball battle. It’s still early, but with rumors starting to swirl, tensions begin to erupt amongst the women.

Just in case you needed another reminder that this franchise is not fundamentally changing all that much following the success of The Golden Bachelor, this is it. Everything in here suggests that we’re going to see the season with Joey follow a familiar format. In that sense, it is really up to the contestants and the lead to shake things up.

