Next Level Chef season 3 episode 2 air date: What’s ahead?

Following tonight’s special premiere after the NFC Championship Game, why not learn more about Next Level Chef season 3 episode 2?

The first thing that we should say here is that we are not going to continue to see the series come on Sunday nights. Instead, the plan here is to move to Thursday nights from here on out; the hope is that the special airing tonight is going to boost viewership for the rest of the season, but we will see what happens from there.

After tonight’s installment (themed around social-media personalities), you are going to be seeing one that is going to be more about home cooks. These are people Fox has certainly come to know a lot about already thanks to MasterChef. This is another audition episode so really, nothing is going to look or feel all that different from what you have seen as of late.

Want to get a few more details now as to what’s coming? Then just go ahead and check out the full Next Level Chef season 3 episode 2 synopsis below:

The auditions continue as the home cooks fight for one of the coveted five spots that advances them to the mentorship team draft, taking them one step closer to winning the grand prize of a 1-year mentorship and $250,000. One chef is eliminated after each challenge until only the top five are left standing in the all-new in the all-new “Auditions – Home Cooks” time-period premiere episode of Next Level Chef airing Thursday, February 1 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLC-303) (TV-PG D, L)

It is far too early in the competition at this point to get attached to anyone but in general, we would say that the objective right now is pretty clear — just take a backseat and have a good time! This show is culinary escapism at its finest, and there’s a reason why Fox enjoys having the show around as much as they do.

What do you most want to see moving into Next Level Chef season 3 episode 2?

