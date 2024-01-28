Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, 1/28/2024?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Well, we know just how eager we are to have the show back! It is fresh off of yet another Emmy win, but unfortunately, it has also been on a break the past several weeks.

So, is this said break about to be over? Well, not so fast. There is no new installment of the show tonight, largely because we are still between two different seasons. The network did announce a premiere date for February 18, and also a key art that perfectly mocked the release of Steamboat Willie into the public domain.

So why are we stuck waiting for so long to see the show back on the air? There are a few different reasons for it, but the biggest one is simply that premiering after the Super Bowl allows the late-night show the opportunity to circumvent a lot of competition and get more attention directly on itself. It also allows it to consolidate a lot of its new episodes for the rest of the year.

Now, in general we would argue that you’re going to be seeing more important content than ever during the upcoming season, largely due to the fact that it’s an election year. This is going to allow Oliver and the writers even more opportunities to take on big, topical issues — this could be an even more timely year with that in mind than what we’ve seen as of late.

In the end, let’s just hope that we’re going to see more of what you love when the show comes back — we don’t think any of the recent awards-show success will change it. Why? Well, it has delivered so much consistent entertainment from start to finish for quite some time, and it has never felt pressure to change before.

