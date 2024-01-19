Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 11 premiere date

Just in case you have been wondering when Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 11 would be airing on HBO, we’ve got an answer! Alas, it won’t be in the immediate future.

This week, the network officially confirmed that the late-night institution and perennial Emmy winner is going to be back on Sunday, February 18; in other words, exactly when we anticipated getting to see it again. The trend here seems to be that the show comes back on the week after the Super Bowl, and it is not really altogether different here now.

For a little more info, just check out what we have below courtesy of a network press release:

A satirical, insightful, and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER features Oliver’s hilarious, expertly honed perspective on today’s pressing political, social, and cultural issues, as well as lesser-reported topics that both inform and entertain. Shot in New York, season eleven will continue to feature the show’s weekly topical insights, signature deep dives, and distinctive comedy pieces. The series has been renewed through 2026.

In other words, the show is not going to be doing anything different versus what they have in the past. We’re not sure that this surprises anyone out there, but we suppose that it is still nice to hear it at the end of the day. We’re excited to learn more in due time about whatever is going to be coming up; we assume that the premiere is going to cover at least some timely content, but at the same time also give us some more evergreen pieces that we can revisit here and there over time. That has been a huge part of its DNA since the beginning, and it is the reason why there are so many awards in its metaphorical trophy case.

