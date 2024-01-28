The Tourist season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at BBC One?

Following the season 2 finale on BBC One today, is there a chance for The Tourist season 3 to happen down the road?

We should start things off here by simply noting this: At the time of this writing, nothing has been altogether decided yet. The Jamie Dornan series does have a dedicated following, and we do think that there’s always room for something more to be coming down the road. We know that initially, there wasn’t a lot of talk about a season 2 when the first season launched. Now, however, we do tend to think that there could always be more, depending on the circumstances or the story.

If there is one piece of advice we can offer here, it is to exercise a little bit of patience here. BBC One may wait to see how The Tourist performs in some other parts of the world to decide if they want to order more of it or not. There may also be creative conversations that happen for a good while.

The last thing we can note here is that there is no specific timeline as to when another season could end up airing. We could be stuck waiting until mid-to-late-2025 or even later than that, depending on scheduling and a number of other factors. Good things do come sometimes to those who wait, so we don’t mind being extra-patient here if that means the chance to check out some really great stuff after the fact.

One of the best things about this show, though, is that a third season does bring with it in some ways unlimited possibilities. We do tend to think that more episodes could have their own style and substance, and also feature Dornan working with a wide array of new cast members at the same exact time.

In the end, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best!

