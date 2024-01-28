Blue Bloods season 15: Is there any chance for turnaround?

Yesterday, we heard some rather surprising news from Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck — namely, that he wasn’t ready to say goodbye! Unfortunately, he doesn’t have all that much of a say in the decision if it was CBS who opted to conclude the series with the upcoming fourteenth season.

Before we go too far down any particular rabbit hole here, we should say first and foremost that it’s easy to feel grateful that we’ve gotten fourteen seasons at all. Just think of how rare it is for any show to reach that milestone! It remains a super-cool thing and with that in mind, we are grateful to have it here.

Now that we’ve said that, why not also have a discussion about if a season 15 turnaround is possible? We suppose that in theory, there is a chance that the network could always change their mind on this if the ratings are great and they realized that they made the decision a little too hastily. One of the things that we’ve long said here is that we have a hard time imagining that the network is going to be able to replace this show with one that is going to draw anywhere near the same ratings. They may even be aware of that, and they could just opt for one that costs less.

While a season 15 may feel a little unlikely at the moment, we absolutely do wonder if there is also still a chance that we could end up seeing a spin-off in some form. Doesn’t that make a certain amount of sense? It could be cost-effective, but also keep a lot of viewers that you already have.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

