Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2: EP on possible order

Is there a chance that we’re going to see a Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 renewal on Disney+ in the near future? Make no mistake, we’d like it! We also tend to think that viewers out there are eager for it to happen. While full ratings are not released on the streaming service, we have every reason to think that more will be coming.

With that being said, showrunner Jon Steinberg confirmed to TVLine that there has not been another season as of yet. Why is that? Well, it seems to be due to the idea that everyone is focusing a little bit more on the present:

“I think everybody’s really focused on making sure that people have the reaction to the show that we’re hoping they will … There are some people that spend their day thinking about what next season would look like so hopefully, that work will become a little more official sooner than later.”

We do think that Percy Jackson represents something right now that Disney+ will absolutely love to celebrate. Just think about it for the moment like this — it is a chance for us to be able to sit back and enjoy a show on this service that is not from Star Wars or Marvel. We’re happy to see that be embraced here, and we hope that it leads to them taking some other chances. Even if this may be based on source material, it certainly still feels original when compared to a lot of the other stuff that is out there at the moment. Some of that is due to its use of mythology, and then also the smart casting. While it has stayed mostly true to the Rick Riordan books, there have been a few changes here and there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Percy Jackson and the Olympians, including other updates on the finale

What do you most want to see entering a possible Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2?

Share right now in the comments, and also come back for other updates moving sforward.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







