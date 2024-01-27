The Bachelor episode 2 spoilers: Joey & wedding dress drama

As you get yourselves prepared to see The Bachelor episode 2 over on ABC this Monday night, what awaits Joey Graziadei and the women? Well, to the surprise of no one, more drama, but also a date that seems to be a repeat of some of what we have seen in the past.

After all, let’s go ahead and put it in the following terms: How many times have we seen contestants have to don wedding dresses for a photo shoot or an activity? Heck, it just happened not that long ago when it comes to The Golden Bachelor! Because of all of this, we can’t say that we’re shocked in the slightest to be seeing it take place for Joey’s season of the show now, and it seems as like one person’s actions in particular could lead to a lot of heated reactions.

Based on what you see at the Instagram link here, it seems like a little bit of chaos could unravel from Joey kissing one of the women — possibly in front of the others? We don’t want to draw some big conclusion based on what we’re seeing here, mostly due to the fact that this is a show that has deliberately misled us over the years. Nonetheless, something is going to get a lot of the contestants up in arms at the group date. Maybe this leads to a canceled cocktail party — or, maybe it means nothing at all.

As you know, The Bachelor is a show that mostly runs like clockwork and the events of episodes 2 and 3 serve a couple of purposes. One of the main goals is to simply work in order to ensure that there are some early favorites to root for — but then also a few people to root against, as well. This is a show that wants you to have both!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

