The Diplomat season 2 premiere date talk, casting news

Are you prepare to see The Diplomat season 2 over on Netflix, doesn’t it feel right to have more news about the future? We at least tend to think so! With that in mind, we’re also quite happy to have a little more news here to share.

So why not go ahead and get right to it? Well, let’s go ahead and start with this: You are going to have a chance to see Allison Janney on board the show! According to a new report coming in from Variety, the acclaimed actress is going to be appearing on the show as Vice President Grace Penn in a guest-starring role. The more accomplished performers we see alongside Keri Russell, the better. Or, at the very least, this is what we personally think.

Now that we’ve said all of this, why not also talk a little bit more about premiere dates? Based on what the streaming service had to say to investors, we tend to think the goal is for the show to come back in 2024. The same goes for Squid Game, one of their most-popular shows of all time.

We don’t think that The Diplomat is out to completely reinvent the wheel over the course of the coming season and in the end, that’s okay. We don’t need to see them make some sort of radical change here! Instead, we just want a lot of great drama all across the board with some fantastic performances. It’s almost funny that despite the acclaim for the show, it still feels somewhat under the radar. A certain part of this may just be due to the fact that these shows on Netflix do tend to come and go so quickly due to the way in which they are released.

Related – Be sure to get some news on The Diplomat right now, including other chatter on the future

What do you most want to see moving into The Diplomat season 2 over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







