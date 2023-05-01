The Diplomat season 2 renewal confirmed at Netflix!

For everyone out there excited to get more of The Diplomat over on Netflix, we come bearing good news! Today, the folks at the streaming service confirmed that the Keri Russell series will be back for another go, so that is one less thing that you have to worry about at present.

In a statement now confirming the news (per TVLine), here is what creator and showrunner Debora Cahn had to say:

“We had such a great time making The Diplomat … And it’s a thrill to see how much people are enjoying it. We’re so glad we get to do it again!”

Given the timing of this renewal, we would argue that there is a big case to be made that the show is going to be coming back at some point in 2024 … but we’ll have to wait and see if that ends up being the case.

As of right now, the most important thing is simply noting that the show is going to be coming back and there is a chance that we’ll have a chance to see these characters continue to grow and develop. There is still a ton of potential moving forward with this show, and we want it to continue to have some moments to shine.

Are we shocked at all that this was an almost-instant hit? Not at all, and for a handful of different reasons. Take, for starters, the simple fact that The Diplomat has a familiar face to TV audiences; plus, international politics are always going to play well on a service like this. Netflix is a service with a global reach these days and honestly, it doesn’t matter that much where some of their viewers come from. It only matters that they find their way to be around in the end.

Now, we’ll just have to wait for some additional news to come out…

(Photo: Netflix.)

