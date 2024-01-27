La Brea season 3 episode 4 promo: Will Gavin remember?

As some of you are more than likely aware at this point, you are going to have a chance to see La Brea season 3 episode 4 on NBC Tuesday.

So what is at the core of this story? Well, it depends on what timeline you are really talking about here.

In the deep past, the major struggle seems to be pretty clear: A series of fires that are threatening everyone and everything. You are going to see a lot of violence and despair and beyond that, of course questions as to whether or not there is any safe harbor here at all. (You can head over to the link here to see a promo for what’s ahead.)

Meanwhile, in the more recent past you are going to have a chance to see yet another interesting twist, with it revolving this time around on something a little bit different. Emily Wiseman’s casting was announced weeks ago, with it being noted that her role is shrouded in mystery. IMDb lists her as “Helena,” but we tend to think that you have to take a lot of this stuff with a grain of salt. There’s really not that much of a way around it until you get more information from the show itself.

The one thing that does feel clear is quite simple: This woman may be tied to whether or not Gavin can get a full understanding of his memories. She could be the glue that eventually brings everything together.

Are we going to see Eve again?

In a word, yes. We’ve noted this before in the past, but we do think that it bears repeating for anyone who needs that. We know that Natalie Zea filmed at least something more the final season in Los Angeles, so we may have to wait to get more information on it.

