La Brea season 3 episode 4 spoilers: A look at ‘Fire Storm’

As we prepare to see La Brea season 3 episode 4 on NBC next week, there is so much to be excited and/or nervous about. Just think about where we are in the show at this point! The finale is right around the corner and by virtue of that, every single story matters.

Now, a chilling thought: After episode 3, we are going to be at the halfway point of the season. Let’s hope everything escalates from here on out. Lives will be in jeopardy, especially as Gavin finds himself kidnapped. What will become of that? Also, how many more answers is he going to be getting? Given the shortened length of this season, things are going to move quickly; we don’t want to be left hanging wondering what happened with various people who are a part of this world.

Without further ado now, let’s set the stage further for what’s ahead via the La Brea season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

When a massive fire breaks out, forcing everyone to flee, Sam and Lucas lead the group’s fight for survival; Gavin is kidnapped by a woman with a surprising connection to his old life who may hold the answers about Eve that he’s been seeking.

Just a quick reminder

We do think that from here on out, the show is going to give you smaller and smaller morsels of information. If they can have it their way, there is probably going to be almost no information out there in advance. Why not go ahead and ensure that people are surprised with where things are settled?

Also, remember that Eve is going to have a pretty important role in all of this before things are over. Would we have loved to see more of Natalia Zea in this final season? Sure, but the circumstances are what they are at this point, and we just have to handle the shifts.

