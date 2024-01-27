Chicago Med season 9 episode 4 spoilers: Archer’s big return

Are you excited to check out Chicago Med season 9 episode 4 on NBC? If you want more news on Archer, we’ve got you!

As many of you up-to-date on the show already know, this past episode featured Archer undergoing the transplant. There was a lot of back-and-forth as to whether or not it was going to happen due to his ex but now, he’s in recovery.

We should note that in the aftermath of that NBC is trying to make things at least relatively realistic here. By virtue of that, nobody is trying to just rush Steven Weber’s character back to work. However, at the same time you don’t want to displace him forever! There is a balancing act that has to be done here, and that is why we’re happy to say that the character is going to be around for the upcoming February 7 installment titled “These Are Not The Droids You Are Looking For.” (Once again, the show is killing it with the titles this season.)

To get a little more news about the character’s return, check out the full Chicago Med season 9 episode 4 synopsis below:

02/07/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Goodwin is worried after an accident lands two people close to her in the E.D. Archer returns to Med and treats a man worried about a family curse. Maggie and Zola help a patient on a cross-country road trip. TV-14

As we’ve noted a few dozen times already, Chicago Med is operating under a far shorter order this season than what we’ve seen in the past. By virtue of that, every single story is going to matter that much more. There could be some serialized elements here and there, but we also don’t think that the series is looking to radically shift away from anything else they’ve done over the years.

