Death and Other Details season 1: Violett Beane on comparisons

Does Death and Other Details on Hulu have some things in common with Only Murders in the Building and The White Lotus? Sure, and we tend to think that it’s a good thing.

Let’s just put it this way — to us, we tend to think that there is a lot of value in being in the same sentence as other great mysteries, while also still working to bring something new to the table. Also, can’t comparisons bring more people to a show? We tend to think so, and a series like this could honestly use the help. It’s a really fun murder-mystery show set around a cruise and yet, it doesn’t feel like enough people are discussing it yet.

So what perspective does star Violett Beane have when it comes to the comparisons? Speaking to the New York Post, the actress behind Imogene Scott had the following to say:

“Those are all great … I feel like we’re close enough to them to entertain the same audiences. But I also feel like there’s so many differences in our show. There’s so much heart, there’s a stylization that we have, and the way we blend comedy and mystery and the characters that come through – it’s really its own show.

“The twists and turns that happen are unexpected. I’m happy to be grouped in with them, but you’ll find your own little piece in the show.”

One of the fun things to us about this show is trying to figure out a way to both surprise the audience with the ending, but also have enough breadcrumbs dropped along the way that they could have guessed the killer / killers. That’s a hard thing to pull off! Yet, we have faith based on what we’ve seen so far that this team may have done it.

