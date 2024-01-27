NCIS: Sydney season 2 renewal: How long will CBS wait?

Following the big season 1 finale on CBS last night, it is easy to anticipate an NCIS: Sydney season 2 renewal in the near future. How can we not? There are a lot of things to look forward to, and the show certainly ended with the sort of cliffhanger that should raise big questions about the future.

For the sake of this article, though, let’s just pose the simple question as to how long the network will actually wait to give us the next batch of episodes. Are we going to get some more news on that in the near future?

Well, we do think that it would benefit the series greatly to have news out there about it sooner rather than later and honestly, we do think that it’s going to happen! The first eight episodes of the show generated more than eight million viewers a week, an astounding number for an Australian production that was originally going to be streaming-only. It serves as another great reminder of the strength of the franchise, but also the quality of work here by all the people involved. There was no guarantee that this show was going to fare anywhere near as well as it did!

An early renewal would give viewers on the fence more confidence in checking out the show and beyond just that, it would allow the writers to get to work on scripts sooner rather than later. While a precise premiere date will take some time to figure out, our hope remains here that we are going to have a chance to see at least ten episodes. This would allow more opportunities to get to know all of the characters — and, of course, unravel everything that we’ve had a chance to see here.

