The Irrational season 1 episode 8: Answers ahead for Alec?

As we prepare to dive into The Irrational season 1 episode 8, let alone the remainder of the season, there is one central question. Who was behind that church bombing? It happened decades ago and yet, we tend to think it is a huge part of the central narrative of the season. It is still something we need answers to, and we’re certainly hoping that said answers are going to be coming here before too long.

Of course, getting a chance to learn more about this will be satisfying, but there is also a broader question to consider here, as well: What happens once the mystery is over? This is something that has clearly defined much of Alec’s life, and he may find himself in a spot where there are new, sudden questions that he has to try and answer. Doing that will not necessarily be easy.

Nonetheless, it is a fascinating thing to think about and in a new chat with TVLine, Jesse L. Martin had the following to say all about it:

…You think about it in the broader sense. Somebody has gone through some trauma, there is a world where what that trauma has done, how that trauma has caused you to live, how that trauma has caused you to move forward — if it allowed you to move forward — has become so much a part of your identity for good or bad, right?

So, if this trauma — which becomes this huge investigation in our first season — if this trauma gets solved, if you will, if that’s a good word to use, how much of Alec’s identity changes because of it? Because it has been such an impetus for the work he’s done, the relationships he’s fostered, his work with his students, even his physical appearance. It’s like a scar of his trauma. And when that veil is lifted, the mystery of it all is lifted, how much will that affect Alec’s identity? And is there a world where people miss trauma? I don’t know, [Laughs] but I will.

One of the things that we are confident in is that Martin is such a thoughtful actor that he will spend a lot of time trying to make his performance reflect the emotional state of Alec after the fact, and we tend to think there is unlimited potential as the show progresses. We’re pretty thrilled that there is already a season 2 renewal — it means so much less to worry about in the short-term here!

Related – Be sure to get some more information on The Irrational and what else is coming

What do you most want to see moving into The Irrational season 1 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







