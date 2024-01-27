The Last of Us season 2: Succession director, more on board

For everyone out there curious, The Last of Us season 2 production is ramping up in the near future — and there’s more to be psyched about!

This week, Deadline reported that there are four new directors coming on board this season, with three of them being Nina Lopez-Corrado (Perry Mason), Stephen Williams (Watchmen) and Kate Herron (Loki). The name that will stand out the most, though, is Mark Mylod, and for a very specific reason: He may be the most iconic director from another HBO show in Succession.

Does the style and tone of that show really mesh with a post-apocalyptic drama? It is pretty easy to argue not so much and yet, we tend to think that Mylod’s talent will enable it to be possible. We’re pretty darn excited for what lies ahead with him at the helm of at least one episode, and for Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey to work with a number of really talented people.

As for what is at the heart of season 2 story-wise, it is clearly based on the video game The Last of Us: Part II. With that being said, it is not meant to cover the entirety of that story! We do think that there will be some stuff intentionally left out for a season 3 and in the end, we are curious to see how that will work!

As for when season 3 will be starting up…

Our hope is that it’s going to be happening when it comes to the first half of 2025. Some of that will be tied to the speed of production, and that’s without even mentioning all the time needed to include special effects a little bit later on.

