Is Reacher new this week on Prime Video? Season 3 future

Is Reacher new this week on Prime Video? Well, we should really start this piece off here by noting the following: We wouldn’t blame anyone for wanting more of this series. Last week, we saw a fantastic and action-packed conclusion to the stories of New Age and A.M., giving the title character a certain measure of closure with members of the 110th.

Now that we’ve said that, let’s not beat around the bush too much. Unfortunately, there is a little bit of unfortunate news to share — as nice as it would be to have a new episode on the air this week, it’s not happening. After all, we got the season 2 finale last week! Now, we are entering a spot where we have little to do other than sit around and wait to see precisely what’s ahead for the cast and crew.

The wait for season 3 is one we project to be pretty long. The good news is that Alan Ritchson is already back at work in Toronto on new episodes, and actually started prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike this past summer. Everyone returned to work when the strike was over, and we hope that it could be ready to go either at the end of this year or early 2025.

What about life after season 3?

It is true that for now, nothing is confirmed on the subject. However, we have every reason in the world to think that the show is going to be back for more! The second season of Reacher was every bit a runaway hit as season 1, and this show feels like a perfect inclusion to what Starz has going on. You are effectively getting an action movie every single week!

