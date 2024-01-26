Reacher season 3: Show EP on spirit after Persuader news

If you did not hear the news already, Reacher season 3 is going to be based on Persuader by Lee Child — also, Neagley will be back! Those are the two biggest things that can be said about the next chapter of episodes, which are being filmed right now in Toronto.

Beyond just that, of course the powers-that-be are keeping some of their cards close to the vest — and yet, there are a few different things that we can say at present!

Speaking in an interview right now with The Hollywood Reporter (before the Persuader news officially was revealed), executive producer Nick Santora made it clear that the next batch of episodes will be keeping the spirit of the title character together:

What I can say is the spirit of Reacher is that he is a loner and a drifting hobo, to use Reacher’s terminology. So, Reacher is never going to have a band of merry folks that travel along with him and help him solve crimes, and have adventures. The DNA of Reacher is that he moves about on his own and teams up with good people when there’s bad lurking about, and then he says goodbye to those people and goes on his way. And that’s what we’re always trying to stay true to.

With this in mind, we’d be personally surprised in the event that we see people like Dixon and O’Donnell back for this season. The door may be open and yet, we tend to think that Santora and the rest of the producers are going to be pretty economical when it comes to this. They want any returning cameos to be special and with that in mind, we will be happy if we get just one of these per season.

