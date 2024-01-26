Expats episode 3 air date, what lies ahead on Prime Video

Following the two-episode premiere today on Prime Video, what can we say about Expats episode 3 over at Prime Video?

First and foremost, we should note that this show has a pretty talented cast led of course by Nicole Kidman, who seems to be the master of doing these short limited series projects for various networks and streaming services. In some instances (like with Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers) they end up coming back for more. We’re not sure that will be the case here, though, especially since there is such a specific plan for the show as a whole.

Want to learn a little bit more about what’s ahead here? Then go ahead and check out the attached logline:

Set against the complex tapestry of Hong Kong residents, Expats depicts a multifaceted group of women after a single encounter sets off a chain of life-altering events that leaves everyone navigating the intricate balance between blame and accountability.

As for episode 3, you can anticipate at the moment that it will be coming to Prime Video next week. While the streaming service is not one to release individual synopses for each story, we do tend to think that there is a lot of good stuff ahead, and a number of twists to be prepared for. This is really a show that is all about characters and relationships. The more that we have a chance to see a lot of these evolve over time, the better off things are going to be here at the end of the road. We just hope that the show continues to move things forward at a steady pace; given just how much story there is to tell here, it almost has to if it wants to tie together a lot of the loose ends.

