Masters of the Air episode 3 air date, Apple TV+ details

Following the two-episode premiere today on Apple TV+, it makes sense to want more insight on Masters of the Air episode 3. So, what can we say?

Well, the first thing worth noting here is that we’re going to be waiting at least a little while to see what lies ahead. The war drama, which counts Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks as executive producers, is going to return with another installment next week. The whole release strategy here is not altogether different from what the aforementioned streaming service does with a number of their new releases. This show is just a little more high-profile than most, thanks to the executive producers and a cast that is fronted by Austin Butler.

Now that we’ve lined all of that up, why not share a little more about the story? Below, the Masters of the Air episode 3 synopsis gives you a better sense of what lies ahead:

The group participates in its largest mission to date—the bombing of vital aircraft manufacturing plants deep within Germany.

Because this is a limited series meant to chronicle specific wartime events, it is clear that the story is being devised with a specific beginning, middle, and end. By virtue of that, just be prepared to enjoy this show for however long it is around! We know that it’s not going to be here forever and yet, we do think that it will accumulate a lot of viewers along the way. Just remember the behind-the-scenes connections here to Band of Brothers. We know that this sort of historical drama is not for everyone but at the same time, there is definitely enough evidence out there that there are plenty of people ready to embrace it.

In the end, it may take weeks before we get a full sense of just how popular this show really is, but we do tend to think that it will be pretty darn successful.

