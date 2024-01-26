Criminal Record season 1 episode 5: Who is with Errol?

At this point, it feels pretty darn clear that Criminal Record season 1 episode 5 will be pivotal to the story. After all, think about the state of June Lunker’s work!

From the start, it has felt abundantly clear that Cush Jumbo’s character wants nothing more than to get real justice following the death of Adelaide Burrows. However, doing this is easier said than done. Daniel Hegarty is watching her every turn, and we tend to think that he’s also going to be working extremely hard to ensure that even Errol Mathis behind bars has a set of eyes on him. Since he knows what she is up to, why wouldn’t he be focused on Whitecross Prison?

If you do head over to this link, you can see proof that Errol will have a role to play in this episode, and we also tend to think that someone will be spending time with him. What’s also rather worrisome at the moment is the simple fact that he’s sporting some stitches — did something happen to him behind bars?

Ultimately, danger is going to be one of the big themes for this episode in its totality. Remember that per the official synopsis for this hour, you are also going to see June’s own family get potentially targeted. This could be collateral damage due to the Errol investigation, or it could be what happened in regards to the Isaac case. Or, is it both? Remember that Daniel has already made some moves that are designed with the sole purpose of getting her face out there and, as a result of that, making her more and more of a target.

