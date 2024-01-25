Criminal Record season 1 episode 5: Who is the real killer?

Now that we are approaching Criminal Record season 1 episode 5, isn’t it the best time to talk about the killer a little more? This show is not necessarily a typical whodunnit, largely due to the fact that it’s about a little bit more than who is responsible for killing Adelaide Burrows. Instead, the focus shifts over to how to prove that Errol Mathis didn’t commit the deed. His confession doomed him to a life he did not deserve, and it doesn’t matter if he tries to tell the truth now.

The major clues we have at this point come via Carla, confirmed seemingly to be the Hayes Lane caller. She has already indicated at this point that the person responsible for Errol’s murder assaulted her at the start of this show; meanwhile, she also claims that this person is “protected” by someone.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more CRIMINAL RECORD videos!

With all of the evidence that we have alongside Carla’s fear, the easiest assumption to make at present is that the person being apparently protected at this point is within the police department, and may very well be one of Daniel Hegarty’s old colleagues. They seem to be the ones panicking the most about Errol’s name being brought up, whereas he is left to try and damage June Lenker’s credibility. He has shown some element of guilt over Errol being locked away, at least in that he’s spent some time with Patrick. Is that because he killed his mother? Maybe, but the violent nature of this killer doesn’t fit what we have seen of Peter Capaldi’s character so far.

Our feeling instead is that the true killer is either one of Daniel’s cop buddies, or someone closely affiliated with them. He may not have even known the truth at the time Errol was put away and yet, he values his pride too much to turn the tide and change things. It’s also possible that someone even has dirt on him that leaves him afraid of speaking the truth.

Make no mistake — even if Daniel is not the killer, he is still a central antagonist — this is a man who seems to have no problem shying away at doing the right thing.

Related – Get some other insight about the next Criminal Record now

Who do you think the true killer is on Criminal Record season 1?

Let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to secure some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







