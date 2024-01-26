Next week on The Traitors season 2 episode 6, another big-time challenge is going to come Dan Gheesling’s way. Can he survive yet again?

Through most of episode 5, we saw him in more danger than he’s been in the entirety of the season, and he had to sweat out a close call that nearly got him sent packing. Were it not for him calling out Janelle and having some strong connections, that could have been it for him!

Now, it’s all about pivoting, and trying to find a way to divert suspicion. The challenge with The Traitors that makes it different from Big Brother is that anyone can be voted out at any time — there are no nominees, and there is no Head of Household. Once fingers are pointing in your direction, shaking them off can be tough. Pilot Pete is still in the game, and Parvati certainly knows that he’s been scheming things up. Should Dan get rid of him, or try and stick with his plan of Bergie instead?

Here’s the thing: Taking out Peter likely helps Dan’s game more in the short-term, but it could also bring more suspicion towards him. Taking out Bergie, meanwhile, does nothing — other than potentially exposing Dan further. He may realize on the other side of this that his only move left is throwing one of the other Traitors under the bus. Who would think that the guy from The Bachelor could end up actually out-flanking Dan within this game?

In general, though, let’s give some credit to The Traitors in general for finding a way to totally bring the drama this season! It’s easily been a blast to get into, and we do think there’s a reason why this is one of the biggest shows that Peacock has.

