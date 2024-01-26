Hell’s Kitchen season 22 finale: Who won, Ryan or Johnathan?

Who won Hell’s Kitchen season 22? Tonight’s finale featured Ryan, Jonathan, and Sammi squaring off for the grand prize, and that meant one last grueling round of competition.

The thing about the Gordon Ramsay show is that at this point, the finales are almost a well-oiled machine. The contestants actually do get a chance to show a little more creativity than some other parts of the competition, but it is also still about precision and finding a way to make you stand out. Of course, you do have a lot of special guests stop by to offer up a little bit of help.

We will admit that at about the midway point of the finale, we still didn’t know exactly who was going to win. One of the big reasons for that is simply that in general, Hell’s Kitchen finales have been a little bit unpredictable over the years and it can be hard to decipher certain aspects of them in advance.

In third place, we saw Sammi leave following the first hour of the show. We know just how brutal that going home at this point can be, especially since there is only one more service ahead. However, at the same time she seemed to be in particularly good spirits — kudos to her for feeling that way after such a long showdown.

Now, the final face-off

In the second hour, all chips were down and the final two had to face off. They had some tender moments with their loved ones but from there, the final battle had to commence with each one leading their teams.

Who won? In the end, it was Ryan, and we honestly feel like he’s the most deserving person for the title. He had the best all-around season — not only when it comes to culinary skills, but also leadership. We tend to think that you want a champ here to have both of these qualities.

What did you think about the events of the Hell’s Kitchen season 22 finale?

