Hell’s Kitchen season 23: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?

Following the finale tonight on Fox, are you going to be seeing a Hell’s Kitchen season 23 over at Fox? Or, are we at the end of the show?

Well, without further ado, let’s just start off here by talking about where things currently stand. At present, there is no official over at the network … but is this a foregone conclusion? We know that this is a network that loves all things Gordon Ramsay, and we have a hard time thinking that this is ever going to change.

One other thing that is worth noting here is simply this: The ratings for season 22 were extremely solid, and actually a letter better than season 21 in total viewers. Do you know how rare it is for any TV show to say this in the current era? It’s almost a total revelation, and we tend to think that this is probably why Fox is so happy with how the show has fared at present.

Ultimately, the big question surrounding Hell’s Kitchen is really just about when it is going to air, since there can often be a certain amount of flexibility when it comes to this. After all, if you are Fox, you are probably thinking that the most important thing here is simply that you find the right spot for the show to keep generating good numbers. It can be on at almost any time during the week; it is the ultimate plug-and-play show, but you still have to know where to plug it in!

The biggest thing we need to see moving forward…

Honestly, we are always for more opportunities for contestants to show off their creativity, but we also don’t think that Ramsay or the producers need to change that much. Just remember for a moment that the most important thing here is that you continue to supply viewers with some kitchen comfort. This is, after all, one of the primary reasons why a lot of viewers have stuck around here for as long as they have.

Do you want to see a Hell’s Kitchen season 23 renewal over at Fox?

