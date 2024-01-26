Griselda season 2: Is it renewed or canceled at Netflix?

Following the first season at Netflix, is there a chance that we’re going to get a Griselda season 2? Or, is this show already done?

Well, let’s just start things off here by noting that this is one of the more high-profile series to launch on the streaming service so far this year. One of the big selling points, beyond the subject matter, was getting to see Modern Family alum Sofia Vergara taking on a dramatic role. This is something that we’d been eager to see ourselves … but that doesn’t mean that she was interested in doing this role necessarily for a long time.

After all, from the get-go the plan here was for Griselda to be a limited series with a beginning, middle, and end. There was never a plan for a season 2 and while there’s always a chance that certain parts of the story to continue, we don’t necessarily think that is in the cards. The best we could imagine is that we could see at least another show or two down the road set around similar subject matter … mostly because Netflix has done this so many times in the past already. Why wouldn’t they just try to find a way to keep that going, if at all possible?

For the time being, our advice would be to just watch the show for the sake of enjoying some of the content that we have here. There’s no real reason to think about the future. Instead, you can just prepare to see a wide array of interesting twists and turns from the start. Our hope is that the show will be able to live up to both some of the hype.

As for what Vergara could do next, we are curious if she will come back for America’s Got Talent for the summer, especially since she has been off for AGT: Fantasy League this month.

Are you sad that there wouldn’t be a Griselda season 2, or that the series was not stretched out further?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







