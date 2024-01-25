Wolf Pack canceled; no season 2 coming to Paramount+

After months of questions and speculation, it appears as though the door is shut to more Wolf Pack over at Paramount+.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the series starring Sarah Michelle Gellar (and executive produced by Teen Wolf alum Jeff Davis) has been formally canceled after one season. While a renewal was never confirmed, the report notes that production for another season was set to ramp up over the course of the coming weeks.

So why cancel the show now, given that there were plans to keep it going? It does appear that there are a couple of factors at play here. First and foremost, you have Paramount trying to cut costs at every turn, which is one of the reasons why a number of other shows have also been canceled over the past several months. You can look at the delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but we tend to think of this as an excuse more so than a reason for cancellation. If the streaming service wanted to keep Wolf Pack going, they could find a way to figure it out.

In general, we do think that the cancellation of this show is especially unfortunate just because the process took so long and now, everyone involved has to go and find some other jobs. We also don’t want to see Paramount+ completely move away from this sort of fare. Just like we don’t want to see Disney+ become all about a very specific franchises like Disney and Star Wars, we also don’t want to see this service be about either crime dramas, Star Trek, or Taylor Sheridan productions. As of right now, we would say that Halo is the biggest outlier that they have, and they are moving into a second season that is rather make it or break it in a lot of ways.

What do you think about Wolf Pack being canceled over at Paramount+?

