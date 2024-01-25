Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, 1/25/23?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? After a really long break between seasons, will we get SVU and then also Organized Crime?

We don’t want to keep you waiting here too long for answers, especially since you had to wait so long to see these shows premiere in the first place after a long break. The entirety of the lineup is going to be back on the air tonight for the second straight week! The hope here is to have a run of at least a few episodes to get everything off on the right foot for the entirety of these shows; there will be some breaks here and there throughout these shortened seasons, but we are not at that point as of yet.

Now, do you want to learn a little bit more about all three episodes? Then consider us happy to help! All you have to do is look at the attached synopses below…

Law & Order season 23 episode 2, “Human Innovation” – 01/25/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a prominent tech CEO is killed, Shaw and Riley untangle multiple leads to reveal a plot for retribution. Price and Maroun debate whether an overdue piece of evidence should be submitted to the jury. TV-14

SVU season 25 episode 2, “Truth Embargo” – 01/25/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : As Benson teams up with the FBI on an unsolved case, Fin and Velasco investigate a flash mob robbery that lead to a sexual assault. TV-14

Organized Crime season 4 episode 2, “Deliver Us from Evil” – 01/25/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : After a deadly bombing claims the life of a spiritual leader, Stabler meets with an officer who’s convinced the crime is part of a larger conspiracy. Tensions rise within the task force as Jet struggles to get her team on board with Vargas’ program. Stabler welcomes his older brother to town. TV-14

It goes without saying, but there is a lot of emotional drama ahead across all three shows — with Organized Crime in particular, we are excited for the long-awaited debut of Dean Norris here as Stabler’s brother! Him and Christopher Meloni together here should be a masterclass.

What are you most hoping to see on tonight’s Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime?

