Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 2: Dean Norris!

As we get prepared to see Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 2 on NBC next week, why not talk Dean Norris? How can we not talk Dean Norris?

The first thing to remember here is what we saw with Elliot Stabler at the end of this past episode — trying to help his mother, who continuously demanded that she wanted his brother Randall instead. We’ve known for a little while now that the Breaking Bad alum is going to be taking on this character and by virtue of that alone, we’re excited. Anytime that you can get an actor of Norris’ quality on a show like this, you have to jump for joy. This is a chance to see him and Christopher Meloni go head-to-head at times, and hopefully collaborate at others for the sake of their family.

We haven’t seen much of Stabler’s siblings over the years and we do tend to think that there is a reason for that. This is not a guy who really excels at playing well with others, even if they are members of his own family and people who, at least in theory, he has known for the better part of his life. There are still problems here and over the course of this episode, we’re going to have a chance to see some of that play out. We just have to wait and see how exactly it eventually resolves itself.

One more thing to remember here is that eventually, we’ll be seeing another member of the Stabler family — but they aren’t in the promo for episode 2. We do think that Law & Order: Organized Crime is going to give Norris a chance to shine here first, as they really should. Even with this being a shorter season for the series, we do think there’s a chance to craft some powerful stuff. Suffice it to say, we’re excited to see whatever we do.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

