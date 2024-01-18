Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 2: A conspiracy?

After tonight’s big premiere on NBC, it makes sense to want to know more about Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 2. How can you not? The story for Elliot Stabler is about to evolve in different ways, and that includes bringing more of his family into the fold. He will have to balance that, but at the same time, also some struggles in regards to the team.

Below, you can check out the full Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 episode 2 (“Deliver Us From Evil”) synopsis with more insight on what’s ahead:

01/25/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : After a deadly bombing claims the life of a spiritual leader, Stabler meets with an officer who’s convinced the crime is part of a larger conspiracy. Tensions rise within the task force as Jet struggles to get her team on board with Vargas’ program. Stabler welcomes his older brother to town. TV-14

The deeper we get into this season, the more we will wonder if Stabler will end up cracking. How much can one guy take on? He’s got his demons, family troubles, and then there’s also the fact that Elliot was undercover seemingly for a good part of the break between seasons. What is a lot of his headspace like? We know that this is something that is going to be interesting to explore, even on a show like this that is so case-focused and historically, there is not all that much time to breathe.

Given that this season in particular is going to be shorter insofar as the total number of episodes, we do tend to think that this is the case here more than perhaps any other point. Everything has to move rather quickly, more or less across the board.

