Law & Order: Organized Crime: Meet Stabler’s youngest brother!

We’ve known for a while entering Law & Order: Organized Crime season 4 that Elliot Stabler’s brother would be front and center. Dean Norris of Breaking Bad fame was cast as one of his brothers; now, we’ve got another one added to the mix.

According to a new report from TVLine, Michael Trotter of The Right Stuff is going to play an important role throughout season 4 as Joe Jr. What more can be said about him? Well, for starters, he spent a little more than a decade as a part of the Army before being dishonorably discharged. Why did that happen? It remains a little bit of a mystery, but it could be explored over the course of the season.

After all, it is fair to imagine that Joe and Elliot are going to spend some time together throughout this season, even though Stabler’s brother will have some hesitancy spending time with him. What’s the reason for that? Well, let’s just say that it has a little bit to do with his job, working as a right-hand man to a British wine merchant. Is there something underhanded about their work? For the time being, we are inclined to think that is a possibility. After all, Stabler is a cop and that’s reason aplenty to be nervous if he is doing something untoward.

At this point, let’s just say that above all else, we’re just happy to have the entire franchise back and sooner rather than later. All three shows within the Law & Order world are going to return on Thursday, and after a pretty long time away. We tend to think that there are going to be some big moments across the board, mostly to make up for a little bit of lost time.

