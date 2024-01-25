NCIS: Origins premiere date: What we expect for Gibbs prequel

If you haven’t heard too much as of yet about NCIS: Origins, just know this: CBS is hoping for big things when it comes to this show! This is the much-discussed prequel to the original series starring Mark Harmon, and we know already that the actor is sticking around here is an executive producer and narrator.

So now that we know that the origin story has a green light, when can you actually expect to see it premiere?

Obviously, we do think that CBS still has some big decisions to make when it comes to this show and when they want it to air, and they may not make a decision for a few more months. However, we do know that the initial press release for this series indicated that it is being planned for the 2024-25 season. That means that the earliest you could see it is September, and the latest is probably spring 2025. So much of it will depend on how many episodes they are planning for the show, alongside when they want it to air.

If we had to make an early prediction here, it is that a three-hour NCIS block on Monday nights is possible, with this new show airing alongside the flashback and the Hawaii series. Given that Bob Hearts Abishola is ending this season, it’s possible that the Monday comedy block could go away and you see a migration over to Thursdays alongside Ghosts, which has generated great ratings. You could see the prequel at some point during the season, and then perhaps a season 2 for NCIS: Sydney in another. Of course, all of this is just conjecture as of right now; the Australian series has yet to be renewed, and we do still wonder if it will remain on CBS or head over to Paramount+, where it was originally planned.

If you missed it, the idea for NCIS: Origins is described as follows:

NCIS: ORIGINS begins in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS and follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, narrated by Mark Harmon. In the series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

