NCIS season 21 key art: Another look at Sean Murray, cast

The February 12 premiere of NCIS season 21 is quickly approaching, so why not celebrate more with the official key art?

We have seen some vertical versions of this new image before, but isn’t it nice to have this particular iteration? After all, it is the most up-close-and-personal look we have of Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, and the rest of the cast, and it continues to make us pretty excited for whatever the next chapter of the series is going to look like.

Is there anything altogether mind-altering about this promo art? No, but at the same time there’s also something rather nice that comes with just seeing all of these characters fully in their element. They are clearly in the office, and we always prefer something like this than a vague background. Everyone is dressed-up and ready to go back to work, and we certainly love the idea of Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight being placed next to one another.

The only thing that is rather sad about this art is that this is the first poster without David McCallum. Even though Ducky’s role was somewhat limited over the past few seasons, he often still had a presence both in the posters and the opening credits. That will not be the case this time around, though we do expect an emotional tribute episode on February 19. This is one we’ve heard a little bit about, and we’re sure that a few more teases will come over the next couple of weeks.

As for getting more footage from the premiere…

Given where we stand now, we certainly think that it’s going to happen! It is really a matter of when more so than if.

Related – Be sure to get some more information now about NCIS season 21, including what is ahead in the premiere

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 21 over on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates very much on the way.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







