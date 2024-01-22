Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Season 21, January 22

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? It certainly goes without saying at this point, but we are more than excited to see what’s ahead here. The premiere is coming up soon, and every single thing we’ve heard suggests that there is a shocking, action-packed installment to come.

Now, we do (unfortunately) have to present some of the bad news: There is no installment on the network tonight. The plan is for the series to return on Monday, February 12, meaning that we’ve got a good while to wait to see what’s coming still. Filming remains ongoing for the show behind the scenes. We wish it was back sooner, but we have to take whatever we can get here in an era defined by strikes throughout much of 2023. (If only everyone had received a fair deal sooner…)

For those who have not heard yet, the first episode is going to be huge for the character of Nick Torres — is there a chance that the character will be arrested for murder? That all depends on what he decides to do on the other side of the big-time season 20 cliffhanger. He may be holding onto a lot of range over what happened with his family years ago, so will he kill the man responsible? Is someone going to be able to help him? Time will tell…

At present, all we can do to set the stage is share the official NCIS season 21 episode 1 synopsis below:

“Algún Día” – The NCIS team must help Torres when he puts his future at stake by confronting the man who tormented his family when he was a child, on the 21st season premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

