True Detective: Night Country episode 3 run time, expectations

As you get yourselves prepared to see True Detective: Night Country episode 3 on HBO this weekend, why not talk run time? We certainly know that there is a lot to be intrigued about as we move forward! There are questions about how the scientists at the Tsalal Research Station died, and that is just the tip of the iceberg for this story as a whole.

So what can we say right now when it comes to run time? A story this complex could easily require more than a standard hour to tell its story, but is that really going to be the case here?

Well, let’s not beat around the bush too much here, as you’re going to be getting an episode coming up here that feels more like the standard hour of TV. The total run time here is 61 minutes, but that also includes credits. In reality, it is a little bit shorter.

Want to learn more about the story that is coming? Then go ahead and check out the episode 4 synopsis below:

While Hank leads the search for Clark, Prior asks Danvers about the murder-suicide case that drove a wedge between her and Navarro. After sifting through the contents of Clark’s trailer, Navarro and Danvers seek out a local hairdresser for insight on Annie – which leads to a tip about another former Tsalal worker. Later, tensions grow between Danvers and her stepdaughter Leah.

The top question we want an answer to right now is rather simple, as it is tied to whether or not we’re going to get some more news regarding how the scientists actually died. We do think the true nature of Clark and his whereabouts will be made available over time, but is this a story that is going to be rushed? We have a hard time thinking that this is going to be the case.

